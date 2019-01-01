Koulibaly injured as Gervinho's winner helps Parma sink Napoli

The Ivorian forward scored a last-minute goal to give the visitors maximum points at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday

Gervinho was the hero that gave a 2-1 victory over Kalidou Koulibaly's in a fixture.

The former player finished off a counter-attack in the injury time to give Roberto D'Aversa's side their third straight win in the Italian top-flight.

Napoli were dealt a blow early in the encounter after Koulibaly picked up an injury and was substituted just five minutes into the game.

Article continues below

Dejan Kulusevski's opened the scoring for Parma in the fourth minute but Arkadiusz Milik drew Gennaro Gattuso's men level in the 64th minute.

Gervinho's stoppage-time effort compounded Napoli woes as their winless run in the Serie A was extended to eight games.

Seventh-placed Parma will be hoping to continue their fine form when they host Brescia for their next league game on December 22 while Napoli visit for their next fixture.