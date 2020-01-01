Kompany: Bafana Bafana striker Tau is one of Anderlecht's 'leaders'

The South Africa international scored three goals for his country this month but will miss a bit of action for his club side through injury

manager Vincent Kompany has underlined the importance of former ace Percy Tau to the Belgian team.

Tau was not in action last weekend in Anderlecht's 0-0 draw with Standard de Liege, and it has been revealed this was due to a muscle injury picked up during the week, according to Belgian publications. He is expected to be out for around two weeks.

His absence, however, drew words of praise from Kompany, who has revealed how important the South African is to his team.

"It is obviously a big loss because he is one of the leaders of the team, one of the rare players with experience and who has already proven quite a bit at Belgian level. But, at the same time his absence opens up opportunities for other players as well and I prefer to see it that way,” said the former defender, as quoted by Far Post.

Anderlecht are currently seventh on the league standings after 14 matches, six points behind leaders Beerschot.

The 26-year-old Tau has started the season brightly, with four goals in the 12 league matchless he has played.

He also showed fantastic form for Bafana Bafana earlier this month, scoring three times in two matches against Sao Tome and Principe in the qualifiers.

Last season Tau played for FC Brugge, who were crowned league champions, while Anderlecht, one of ’s traditional giants, finished eighth. This means the club will not be playing in Europe. Last season with Brugge, Tau got to test himself against the world’s best in the , including playing against and Paris St Germain.

He has of course been on loan in Belgium (having started with second-tier side Union Saint-Gilloise in the 2018/19 season), having originally left Sundowns to sign for Premier League club Hove & Albion.

Work permit issues have however, unfortunately, meant that the former Witbank Spurs player has not been able to play in ’s top-flight as of yet.