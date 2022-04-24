Anthony Modeste is facing disciplinary action over a bizarre goal celebration, with the Koln striker opting to promote his own coffee brand by handing out free samples to supporters during a Bundesliga clash with Arminia Bielefeld.

The 34-year-old frontman has been in fine form again this season, with the target found on 20 occasions in all competitions.

He has had plenty of practice when it comes to toasting an effort that finds the back of the net, but he took things a step too far in his latest outing and could find himself in hot water with the German Football Association (DFB).

Article continues below

Why did Modeste hand out coffee samples after scoring a goal?

The French forward gave Koln a 2-1 lead in the 43rd minute of their game against Arminia and had a carefully-choreographed celebration mapped out.

He broke out a bag of his own coffee and presented it to fans, camera operators and photographers.

Modeste then threw the bag into crowd, before distributing more samples to supporters at the final whistle.

In an effort to explain his actions, an experienced performer said: “It was a little thank you for the people, they have always supported me. Because I can't give my jersey, I gave my coffee.”

Koln coach Steffen Baumgart admitted to reporters afterwards that he expected Modeste to face punishment, saying of a remarkable incident: “It's always complicated in football. You mustn't get too excited. Otherwise, you'll get a kick in your face, that's what I've experienced.”

Getty

What is Modeste’s coffee brand called?

The Frenchman’s coffee brand is simply called Anthony Modeste Kaffee and is made from ingredients sourced from Brazil and India.

A description of the product reads: “The best raw coffee varieties from all over the world are selected by our coffee experts and gently roasted in small quantities.

“We refine the coffee fresh every day using the traditional drum roasting process. This long-term roasting makes our coffee particularly aromatic and easily digestible.

“This allows the coffee to develop its unmistakable taste and aroma.”

Will Modeste face disciplinary action?

The DFB is yet to rule on whether Modeste will face disciplinary action over his coffee-themed celebration, but they are opening an investigation.

Anton Nachreiner, chairman of the DFB control committee, has told the organisation’s official website: “We will investigate the process.”

Further reading