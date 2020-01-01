Koeman will be Barcelona coach' - Bartomeu confirms imminent hiring of Dutch boss

The club will turn to the former defender in the wake of an embarrassing Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich

president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will be named the club's next head coach.

Koeman will be brought in to replace Quique Setien after the Spanish boss was dismissed in the aftermath of Barca's 8-2 loss to in the .

The coach will join Barca after spending the past two years as the manager of the Dutch national team.

"If everything goes well Koeman will be the Barcelona coach," Bartomeu told Barca TV.

"We bet on Koeman because of his experience. He was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy. Before the pandemic, in January, Koeman told us that he had a commitment with the Dutch team through the Euros."

