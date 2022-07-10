Klopp reveals when Liverpool ‘fell in love’ with Nunez & decided to splash out £64m on striker

The Reds have invested heavily in a Uruguayan forward that they crossed paths with in European competition during the 2021-22 campaign

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed when the Reds “fell in love” with Darwin Nunez and decided that the Uruguay international striker was worth splashing out £64 million ($77m) on.

A talented 23-year-old frontman has been drafted into the ranks at Anfield this summer as those on Merseyside look to build another fearsome attacking unit following the departure of Sadio Mane.

Big things are expected of Nunez, as he follows in the footsteps of fellow countryman Luis Suarez in England, with Klopp having seen enough of the South American in Champions League competition last season to suggest that he will be another shrewd addition.

Why did Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez?

The Reds fended off rival interest from Premier League foes Manchester United in order to secure Nunez’s signature, with Klopp telling the club’s official website of why a big-money transfer for a player that netted in two outings against his side last season was sanctioned: “It was massively impressive when he played in front of us.

“When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin.

“It was not clear if he would play because he came back from internationals, in the first game that was. It was clear that he was really good. But when you see it then live, it was really impressive.

“The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. We fell all in love in these two games. A very aggressive South American, it’s a good thing!

“It was really a joy to watch him and so when we realised we had a good chance to sign him, we were all-in and we’re really happy he’s here now.”

Will Nunez be a success at Liverpool?

A highly-rated forward netted 34 times across all competitions for Benfica last season, including those home and away efforts against Liverpool in Europe.

He has taken the No.27 shirt at Anfield and will be eager to make an immediate impression.

Former Reds star Suarez is convinced that an international colleague has what it takes to be a success in the Premier League, with his qualities perfectly suited to the demands of life in the English top-flight.

Nunez boasts pace to burn and an unerring eye for goal, with the challenge being to step up alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as the Reds seek to ensure that Mane is not missed on the back of his move to Bayern Munich.

