'Klopp spent four years building his team' - Solskjaer urges patience with Man Utd rebuild

The Red Devils boss is seeing questions asked of his future but remains in the market for fresh faces and hopes to be given time to see a job through

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to call for patience in an ongoing rebuilding project at , with the Red Devils boss pointing out that it has taken Jurgen Klopp four years to get to the point they are at now.

It remains to be see whether the Norwegian tactician will be given as long as a German rival to get things right.

Questions are once again being asked of his future on the back of a humbling 2-0 defeat to at Old Trafford, which followed a reversal by the same scoreline away at Anfield.

Solskjaer admits that there remains much work for him to oversee, but has reiterated that there will be no “quick fix”.

He told reporters: “For me, we do have a way of doing things, you can see other teams have done well.

“You can see Jurgen spent four years building his team and they’re doing well now, it’s not going to be a quick fix, and it’s not eight or 10 players in one transfer window, we’ve had one proper transfer window and we are trying to do something now.

“When you start on something you stick to that plan.

“I’m not going to change six or eight, or nine or 10 months into the job and start believing in a different way.

“I’m going to stick to what I’ve been trusted to do by the club and hopefully that’ll be good enough, that what we can see is right. All my conversations with the club have been positive.”

Solskjaer added on the project he was handed when succeeding Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and what needs to be done to put things right: “I think our fans know what we have started on and I’ve been trusted to do that job and that rebuild doesn’t go one way all the time, it doesn’t just go we’re doing great, we’re doing great, said it so many times.

“The foundation has to be laid and the culture has to be properly set and laid down and this group is a good core of players that believe in themselves and what we’re doing to carry us forward with signings and players coming back.

“You need to knock the house down, you don’t just start with the roof, we’ve had some rainy days and wish that roof was on, but we can’t hide.”

United need to find a way of moving out of the rain and back into the sun, but Solskjaer insists that morale in his camp remains high as there is still plenty to play for in 2019-20.

He said: “On the training ground the mood is still good, everyone’s down because we don’t win.

“It’s understandable sometimes supporters air frustrations and the last week has been two disappointing results that has probably enhanced that feeling.

“But, for us, you get used to it at this club. You get used to the ups and downs and as we’ve spoken about here you’ve got to get on with it, when you do badly you know you’ve got a job to do.

“Of course we can go again, you’ve just got to get onto it, onto the next one with the right mentality, you’re disappointed and down, I’m not going to lie, it’s not been nice losing two games but you spend an hour or two and get over it.”

United’s attention is being diverted away from Premier League matters, where they sit fifth, and towards an fourth round tie with Tranmere on Sunday.