Klopp on Brexit: 'If you are alone you are weaker than the unit'

The Liverpool boss has once again hit out at the UK plan to leave the European Union

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Brexit yet again, saying that the UK is stronger as part of a unit than it would be alone.

After a referendum in June 2016, the UK is due to leave the European Union on March 29, with a deal as to how that departure will look yet to be agreed upon.

In April 2018, Klopp told The Guardian that Brexit “makes no sense at all” and he has again criticised the plan in an interview with the BBC.

"What do you want? A not-perfect situation alone or a not-perfect situation as a strong partner in a very strong unit?" Klopp asked.

"That's only common sense. That's only common sense because history taught us that if you are alone you are weaker than the unit.

"I'm 51 years old so I have never experienced a war. We are really blessed in our generation, but the past showed us that as long as strong partners are together, Europe is a much safer place.

"The past showed us that as long as all the strong parts are together Europe is a much safer place and that's what we all have. Yes, we have problems but let's solve them.

"We live in wonderful circumstances; yes, we have problems, but we sort them. I don't like that it is starting to split again."

With the details of Brexit still uncertain and several prominent figures in England calling for a re-vote, Klopp is hoping that all sides can come together and produce a sensible outcome.

"I still hope that someone will use common sense at the end," Klopp said.

Liverpool face Leicester tonight and have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League after former manager Rafa Benitez led his Newcastle side to an upset over champions Manchester City on Tuesday.