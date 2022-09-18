Does Klopp intimidate rivals by watching warm-ups? Firmino on pre-match antics of Liverpool boss

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino admits that Jurgen Klopp’s penchant for watching opponents has purpose, but says the German is a joy to work with.

WHAT HAPPENED? Firmino found himself on the receiving end of a steely stare from Klopp during his time in the Bundesliga, with rivals fully aware that they are being watched by the head coach. Firmino has, however, enjoyed every minute of being on the other side of that divide while playing under a Champions League and Premier League-winning boss at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Firmino has said in the Liverpool Echo of Klopp’s pre-match antics: "Whenever we came up against Dortmund, Jurgen would routinely be in the middle of the pitch closely observing opposition players warm up. I'd look at him and think: 'What's going on, is he trying to intimidate us?' I found it interesting and it was always great to come up against that Dortmund team.

"Having him with us today is amazing. He never stops giving me advice. He's a massive father figure for me here at Liverpool. I'm so grateful to play under and be coached by a great leader. I thank him for everything I've learned. I will always be highly complimentary for everything he's done for me and also the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool, meaning that he will become a free agent in 2023 if no extension is agreed, but the current campaign has seen him reach 100 goals for the club while a place in Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad remains up for grabs.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have seen two Premier League games postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and will not return to domestic action until playing host to Brighton on October 1.