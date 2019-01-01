Klopp ideal option to replace Allegri at Juventus, says Marchisio

The Italian's future at Juventus is in doubt and the midfielder knows who he wants to see take charge of his former club

Former midfielder Claudio Marchisio wants Jurgen Klopp to take over at the club if Massimiliano Allegri leaves, although he accepts such a move is unlikely.

Allegri's future has been in doubt ever since Juventus were knocked out of the quarter-finals by .

Juve had been considered among the favourites for the competition following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, with many suggesting he was the missing piece of the puzzle after the champions reached the final in 2017 and were narrowly knocked out by eventual winners last term.

Allegri is reportedly due to hold talks with club president Andrea Agnelli on Wednesday, with the meeting likely to determine whether or not the coach leaves a year before his contract expires.

boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to the Turin giants, though Didier Deschamps is reportedly seen as the more affordable option.

But should the two parties do opt to sever ties, Marchisio – who left for Zenit last year after spending 13 years a Juve player – is dreaming of seeing Klopp take over.

The German coach is preparing for a second consecutive Champions League final and the third of his coaching career, having previously been there with .

And Marchisio believes he would be a good fit for the Italian top-flight as well as one who would suit their objectives.

When asked which coach he would like to see signed if Allegri does leave, Marchisio told Tuttosport: "One that I believe cannot be had: Jurgen Klopp.

"I like his game and I like his way of playing football until the death. He would do very well in Italian football.

"But, if Allegri remains, I wouldn't see anything wrong with that, because he's a coach who always wins."

Former and boss Allegri has spent five years with Juve and won five Serie A titles and the four times, reaching two Champions League finals along the way.