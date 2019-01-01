Klopp hopes 'outstanding' end to season will secure title for Liverpool

The Reds boss feels his side have regained crucial momentum as they prepare for Sunday's clash against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp says his side are ready for an “outstanding last period of the season” as they look to secure their first league title for 29 years.

After back-to-back draws against Leicester and West Ham, the Merseysiders got their title challenge back on track with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their last league encounter a fortnight ago.

The Reds are currently second in the on goal difference behind champions , who have played a game more.

Klopp’s side can return to the summit if they avoid defeat against rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Any match between the two northwest giants is a huge encounter, but this match has extra significance given Liverpool’s title charge.

Klopp is all too aware of the size of Sunday’s game but is confident his players are fully prepared.

“Everybody knows in football that Manchester United against Liverpool is one of the biggest games in world football. We have to prepare for that and still play a game,” said Klopp.

“I think we are in really good shape to be honest. We have had our little problems two, three weeks ago when we drew twice, but we have a chance to play an outstanding last period of the season, with one of the most difficult games as the start of the last period.

“We have to be ready for all of them. Now it is a really big one, I know that, I respect that. You think it is only a big game for Manchester United? If you go in our dressing room they are all long enough here, that’s the massive thing.”

Klopp insists he is not thinking about losing on Sunday but has also played down the impact a defeat may have on his team’s title challenge.

“If we would see it like a lot of people see it that it is THE game, that is too much pressure on everybody,” added Klopp.

“You cannot do it like that. I don’t think about losing the game, but if we do then we are still level on points with Man City That is the worst thing that can happen.

“Yes, we have to be 100 per cent ready to have a chance there. But If we are 100 per cent ready then we have a chance there - we are strong enough that they have to respect us as well.”