Klopp gives Keita and Matip injury updates ahead of Newcastle United clash

The Africans will not be available for selection when the Reds travel to St. James' Park to tackle Steve Bruce’s side

Naby Keita and Joel Matip will not be available for selection when face in Wednesday’s Premier League showdown, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds’ defensive injury worries grew on Sunday when the Cameroonian defender was forced off against West Bromwich Albion with a groin injury.

Matip, featuring in his eighth English topflight game of the 2020-21 campaign, had supplied the assist for Sadio Mane in the 12th minute, however, the centre-back pulled up after attempting a clearance against Sam Allardyce’s men with 15 minutes gone in the second half.

After getting treatment on the pitch, the 29-year-old was subsequently replaced by Rhys Williams on the hour mark of the 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Addressing the media after being held by the Baggies, Liverpool boss Klopp disclosed that Matip would possibly miss some time.

“Joel told me he felt something in his adductor and that’s obviously not too good," Klopp told a post-game press conference as captured by Liverpool website.

“I am not sure how serious it is now, but it was serious enough that he had to leave the pitch. The rest of the information I will get tomorrow.”

According to former star Jamie Carragher, it is dominant that the Reds should sign a central defender in the January transfer window due to the club’s injury fears.

"It's a massive worry, but it's not a new worry. Joel Matip will not play every game between now and the end of the season,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“We knew that even before the injury today, that's why it's paramount Liverpool sign somebody in January. I said that as soon as Virgil van Dijk had his injury against .”

On Guinea international Keita, who has managed just 10 appearances so far this season for the reigning English champions, the German added that he would not also figure in that contest.

“He felt a muscle again,” said Klopp. “I don’t know exactly how long [it will be], but he was not ready for today and not for Wednesday, I think. We will see.”

Liverpool’s injury list is already a lengthy one, with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota already out of action for various reasons.