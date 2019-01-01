Klopp dismisses 'strange' claims Liverpool should sign 'outstandingly expensive' Bale

The Wales star is on his way out at Real Madrid, but it appears unlikely that the Reds will be looking to bring him to Anfield

manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that his side should bid for Gareth Bale, calling the Welsh winger "outstandingly expensive".

Bale appears to be on his way out of , with manager Zinedine Zidane pushing him towards the exit door by saying: "We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone."

The 30-year-old has been linked with a return to , where he starred for between 2007 and 2013.

Former Liverpool star Paul Ince suggested on Tuesday that the Reds should be one of the sides in for Bale.

"My opinion is if Liverpool can afford him, he should go there," Ince said on BBC Radio 5 Live .

"Bale can play right, left or central. If I was looking at a team if they could afford him, it would be Liverpool."

The Reds have yet to make any major moves this summer, with Dutch teenage defender Sepp van den Berg the club's only signing thus far.

However, Klopp has dismissed suggestions that his side should go after Bale.

"These fantastic football players have some strange ideas," Klopp told Sky Sports News in a clear reference to Ince.

"I respect them all so much, but they probably only say these things because somebody asked them.

"Bale is a Real Madrid player and if he leaves it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages.

"He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot but it is not about him. You have to create a team.

"A team is not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together."

Klopp also touched on his current contract, which still has three more seasons to run but some have questioned whether he could depart before those terms are up.

"I still don't understand these questions," Klopp said. "Let's play this season. If it is good then we are all happy, if it is not then a few people will be happy that I don't have a seven-year contract here."