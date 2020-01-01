Klopp backs Liverpool's young players for 'beautiful' futures

The Reds manager believes the club's youngsters are in a prime position to shine in the year's to come

Jurgen Klopp has told his youngsters they could have "beautiful" futures if they continue improving.

The likes of Curtis Jones, 19, and Neco Williams, 19, have been given chances in recent matches for the champions, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday, while 17-year-old Harvey Elliott has made two Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool need three wins from their final three games to break 's record of 100 points in a single Premier League season.

Article continues below

More teams

Klopp, whose team are away to on Wednesday, said the club's youngsters had plenty of time to grow.

"I'm not sure it's about how high the stakes are, it's about how ready are the boys?" the Liverpool manager told UK media, via the Mirror.



"There are no old and young players, there are only good and not so good players and I hope we have only good players, exceptional players.

"The problem, not just for young players, but all players not now in the first line-up – this team is really good. It is difficult to play 40 games in a row.

"But young players have so much time on their hands that they really can improve and don't have the pressure, especially not from us. If they use the time, then the future is beautiful for them."

After visiting Arsenal, Liverpool will host before a trip to .

Former Liverpool player Steve McManaman recently said that he is delighted that he is not seeing much of the club’s academy players because it is evidence that they are thriving in the first-team.

“When I see some of the players who are excelling at the Academy, there's nothing better than not seeing them again,” he told LFCTV’s ‘The Academy’ show.

“I mean that in the nicest way because they move up to Melwood, and I love it when I don't see them again because it means they're at Melwood and they're excelling at Melwood.

“There's nothing better for these younger players with talent to play with better players, to play with players who are at the top of the game.

“I love the fact that Leighton and Jake are there, Neco Williams is there and Curtis Jones has, of course, been there a while, like a number of the older ones. But whenever they disappear to Melwood and hold their own, that means they're improving, that means they're getting better.”