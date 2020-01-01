Klopp: Aside from injuries, I can't see anything stopping Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool boss has heaped praise upon a defender who has played a key role in his side's recent success, describing him as "passionate" and "calm"

Jurgen Klopp is confident that full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will only get better and better as his career progresses, due to his strong "private background" and "outstanding attitude".

Alexander-Arnold's rise to prominence has continued in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, with plaudits from supporters and experts flooding in week after week due to his outstanding performances.

The 21-year-old has contributed two goals and nine assists to Liverpool's Premier League cause, helping them move 14 points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the summit - with a game in hand.

Article continues below

The international also starred in the Reds' UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs, taking his trophy haul to three after last season's success.

Klopp has predicted that Alexander-Arnold will go on to have a "proper career", with his team-mates pushing him to improve and his family keeping him "grounded" behind the scenes.

“The games he played will make him better, the experience he had will make him better, his teammates will make him better,” the Liverpool head coach told a press conference on Friday.

“Being around these boys made him better and will make him better. His game understanding will improve – it’s already really good but it will get better, that's a natural thing. Apart from injuries, I can't see anything that can stop him because his attitude and his private background is just so good. Passionate yes, very, but calm as well.

“It’s a very, very good basis his family created for him – he has a very close relationship to them, which is good. They keep him grounded; I am not sure he needs it, but if he would start flying then I know exactly who would get him back. I don't have to do that.

"When you are a talented footballer and you have an outstanding attitude, if you love the game as much as he loves the game, and you have the background he has, then it’s pretty likely you will have a proper career.

“A lot of good things came together and now we have this kind of player – long, long, long may it continue.”

Klopp was speaking ahead of a huge meeting with at Anfield on Sunday, which is likely to mark Alexander-Arnold's 77th top-flight appearance for the Reds.

The Red Devils are the only side to have taken any points from Liverpool this term, with a 1-1 draw played out at Old Trafford back in October.

Liverpool have won 12 on the bounce sit then, while also extending their unbeaten run to 38 matches as they close in on a first league title in 30 years.