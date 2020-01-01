Klopp admits he forgot how big Liverpool's Premier League lead was

The Reds are flying high but their manager clearly isn't getting carried away by their good form

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he forgot how big 's lead atop the Premier League was ahead of their win over on Thursday.

An 84th-minute goal from Roberto Firmino saw Liverpool edge Wolves 2-1 , restoring their 16-point lead at the top.

But Klopp said his side's busy schedule meant he needed reminding just how big their advantage was in the lead up to the clash.

Article continues below

"When was the pressure higher on us, this year or last year? Human beings are like this. I don't think about it," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"I had to ask exactly how many points clear we are, that's the truth. I really forgot it in the week, with the number of games, I didn't think about it.

"I know we play Sunday against Shrewsbury and Wednesday West Ham and I know we play Saturday. That's three games in seven days, that's a lot.

"I know we lost Sadio Mane [to a hamstring injury], that's what I think about, that's the pressure I have. All the rest is not pressure.

"We want to win football games and when I arrived here a few years ago we wanted to win football games. That's the pressure [and] yes, I feel that. Apart from that, nothing, it's just football."

Liverpool were tested by Wolves, who drew level in the second half as Raul Jimenez cancelled out Jordan Henderson's eighth-minute opener.

But Firmino's late goal saw Liverpool to a 22nd win in 23 league games and Klopp lauded his side's response.

"We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction if possible, that's what we try to do, that we really fight back in difficult situations in the game," he said.

"That's what the boys did again and so, we won the game, which is really unbelievable."

Liverpool visit Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round on Sunday before backing up in the Premier League against West Ham on Wednesday.

They may be without star attacker Mane for both games after the Senegal international was forced off in the first half against Wolves with a leg injury.