Kingston reveals Kudus should pick Liverpool ahead of other European clubs

The former Ghana winger speaks about the transfer speculation concerning the 19-year-old attacker

Nordsjaelland youth coach and former international Laryea Kingston has confirmed club prodigy Mohammed Kudus is on the radar of “most of the big European clubs” but he prefers a possible move to for the 19-year-old.

The attacker has been linked to a host of ‘big boys’ including , Hotspur and Milan, owing to his fine performances in the Danish elite division.

French fold Olympique , Italian side and the English duo of and have also been mentioned in the transfer rumour mill.

Article continues below

More teams

“At our team FCN [FC Nordsjaelland], Kudus is one of the important players and the head coach wants to build the team around him. Most of the games that he’s played, he did very well. And now most of the big European clubs are chasing him, so it’s good for him and it’s good for the country as well,” Kingston told Goal.

“The only thing is he should consider a club where he feels he could play week in week out. He’s young, so when he goes and he’s playing, it’s going to build his confidence but when he goes and he doesn’t get playing time, that’s when his confidence goes down and his performance will drop.

“Looking at Newcastle and , for me I think Everton will fit his game because they give a lot of young players chances. Even the English FA mostly pick youth players at Everton [for national teams], so they will help him develop.

“I will prefer Everton but if Liverpool comes in, they are a big club with guaranteed football, I think that [Liverpool] will help him a lot more than he will get at the other two clubs [Everton and Newcastle]. If I am in his shoes and I’m to pick between Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle, I know it’s going to be tough at Liverpool but I will choose Liverpool. Liverpool may already have a lot of good players at his position but so long as they want him, then they know what they want to do with him.”

Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from Ghanaian feeder club Right to Dream Academy.

Although traditionally a midfielder, the attacker’s knack for goals has seen him moved to advanced roles on the pitch, leading to debates about his best position.

So far this season, the Accra-born has made 21 league appearances involving 18 starts, nine goals and one assist.

“We have our style of play. Sometimes when people sitting back watch, they say he [Kudus] is playing very deep but he doesn’t play very deep,” Kingston explained.

“We play with a false-9 sometimes and always I see him at that role. Our wide players don’t usually stay on the line like you see with Mane and Salah at Liverpool. Any time you see our wide players at wide positions, then it is when we are defending and are deep in our half. In the attacking third, you see them very narrow, going close to the false-9 which is mostly Kudus.

“Kudus’ role is like a No.10 but he drops to the midfield to pick the ball and drive up. The moment the ball goes to the wide areas, you see him making runs into the 18-yard box. So I don’t see him playing very deep.

“If you are not part of the FCN or Right to Dream staff, you may not understand our style of play. It’s a little bit different, 4-3-3 but sometimes the way the players stand on the pitch is very different. But Kudus is a No.10 player.”

After representing Ghana at U17 and U20 levels, Kudus announced his arrival at senior stage in style as he netted on his debut against in November last year.

“Kudus is a very good inclusion to the Ghana national team. I have known him since he was about 12-years-old at Right to Dream and his style has not changed at all,” Kingston added.

“When he is on the pitch, he always wants to give everything. I see him putting up very good performances with the national team. When the Dede Ayews and the Jordan Ayews leave the national team, he is someone that every coach will love to build a team around.”