'Kimmich is an absolutely phenomenal player!' - Mourinho praises 'intelligent' Bayern Munich star

The Germany international's adaptability and top performances have impressed the Spurs boss, who also acknowledged Thomas Muller's longevity

Joshua Kimmich is "absolutely phenomenal", according to Jose Mourinho, who has singled out the "intelligent" player for another stellar campaign at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich, who has been deployed regularly at right-back and defensive midfield this season, has been a mainstay in Bayern's starting XI since joining the club from in 2015.

The 25-year-old has amassed a total of 221 appearances for the German giants, winning 11 major trophies in total, including five titles.

Kimmich has contributed seven goals and 16 assists to Bayern's cause this term, helping them win another domestic double while also reaching the final.

Hansi Flick's side can complete the treble if they beat in Lisbon's showpiece on Sunday, and they are favourites heading into the clash after seeing off and in impressive fashion.

Bayern beat the Blaugrana 8-2 in the quarter-finals, with Kimmich among the scorers , before dispatching Lyon 3-0 in the last four to progress to their first European Cup final since 2013.

Kimmich has been deployed in several different positions throughout the campaign, leaving Mourinho in awe of his versatility and comprehensive understanding of the game across all areas of the pitch.

The boss told DAZN of the German international's unique talents: "I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has the qualities to be anything!

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there.

"I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

Asked if Kimmich should now be considered among the best players in the world, Mourinho responded: "I think so. I’m a team coach and not an individual coach, for me, the team is much more important than the individuals.

"For Bayern to win the Champions League is much more important than for somebody to win an individual award but I see this kid with [Robert] Lewandowski, [Manuel] Neuer, I see this kid with these guys in an elite group capable of winning individual awards."

The Portuguese tactician, who won the Champions League with both and earlier in his career, also singled out Thomas Muller for praise, while insisting that the 30-year-old still has plenty of years at the highest level ahead of him.

"When you start very young at a high level, people think you are very old. Thomas is not old at all, he started very young, he started playing World Cup and Champions League finals at a very young age and I don’t think we can even speak about longevity because he’s still a young player," Mourinho added.

"I don’t know him personally, I just have some feelings, and it looks for me like a happy guy and when you are happy, I don’t know if you live longer but you live in a better way and then longevity is a consequence of that too.

"I feel that he went through a difficult period at Bayern, quite a grey area, but since Flick got the team he started playing the team in a certain direction and his [Muller’s] position on the tactical organisation looks comfortable for him, and when he’s comfortable he’s a player who can score his goal, he can have his assist.

"He’s got a great mentality, he was there before many times, so this for him is just one more great moment in his career and that can only help the other guys."

"He's got a great mentality, he was there before many times, so this for him is just one more great moment in his career and that can only help the other guys."