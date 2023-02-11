WATCH: Kieran Trippier saves sloppy Newcastle team-mates Nick Pope and Dan Burn with incredible late goal-line clearance vs Bournemouth

Kieran Trippier kept his cool as he cleared a ball off the line for Newcastle in their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Trippier rescues Newcastle late on

Magpies register 11th draw of PL season

Howe's side stay fourth despite dip in form

WHAT HAPPENED? In the dying embers of the game, Bournemouth's attack stifled an attempt from Newcastle to play out of the back, as goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Dan Burn had a nightmare trying to evade pressure. That led Bournemouth to take possession and loft a cross into the box. Dominic Solanke tried an audacious flick which was somehow kept out by Trippier. The defender then showed first-class composure to clear the ball from danger and ensure his side gained a point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are still in the race for the Champions League and are looking to distance themselves from the chasing pack if possible. After Spurs' dismal defeat earlier Saturday, and Manchester United's midweek dropped points, they would have hoped to take all three points from the Vitality Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe's men will be looking to overcome the only team to have beaten them in the Premier League this season as they face Liverpool next in the Premier League before the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 26.