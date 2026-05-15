Team USA names seven players for Kia Official Match Ball Carrier Cup

The group took part in the international youth tournament, facing teams from nine other countries in a World Cup-style environment designed to mirror the professional game.

The roster was selected following a nationwide search led by Sporting Directors Raheem Taylor-Parkes and Alex Ramos, with an emphasis on movement, leadership, character, and teamwork.

Selected players:

Andre G.

Andrew P.

Azariah M.

Gabriel V.

Jax T.

Santiago M.

Xavier G.

Andre anchors the group in midfield, bringing experience against top academy opposition and recent exposure to the U.S. U14 National Team Talent Identification environment. In goal, Andrew earned his place through steady progression within the ECNL pathway.



Azariah adds leadership and MLS NEXT experience, having captained his club side and competed internationally, while Gabriel brings midfield quality shaped by elite development environments in both the United States and Europe.

Jax offers a striker profile developed through ECNL-RL competition and the Philadelphia Union player pathway. Santiago provides left-footed versatility across defense and midfield, with Xavier rounding out the group as a center back and club captain.

The young players found out about the news via a surprise video call from both Sporting Directors:

The seven players will compete against international opposition whilst also taking part in Kia’s Official Match Ball Carrier program. As Kia Official Match Ball Carriers at FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches across the United States this summer, they will have the unique honor of walking onto the pitch ahead of kickoff and delivering the official match ball to referees in front of global audiences. The role offers a once-in-a-lifetime, behind-the-scenes experience at the world’s biggest sporting event, placing the players at the heart of the matchday atmosphere and connecting them directly to the professional game at its highest level.



