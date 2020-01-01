Kgatlana: Banyana star scores third Spanish Primera Iberdrola goal

The South African winger was on target for the Gunsmiths, but it was not enough to avoid defeat against Real Madrid

Thembi Kgatlana found the back of the net for but they bowed to a 3-1 defeat in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter against at the Unbe Sports Complex on Sunday.

The striker was once again preferred as a substitute by manager Iker Dorronsoro, whose side suffered a 1-0 defeat to in their last outing a week ago.

The newly-promoted Gunsmiths were meeting for the first time with the recently established Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight.

They managed to hold David Aznar's team to a drab, goalless first half but the visitors took the lead through Kosovare Asllani from the penalty spot two minutes after the restart.

The hosts suffered a further setback when they gifted Real Madrid another chance from the spot and Asllani wasted no chance to convert for her brace of the match 13 minutes later.

Eibar, however, launched a fightback when substitute Kgatlana, who replaced Carla Morera in the 59th minute, was set up by Queralt Gómez to pull one back for her side in the 65th minute.

Twelve minutes from time, Marta Cardona produced a brilliant individual finish for Real Madrid to bury the comeback hopes of the hosts.

The South African, who joined from Portuguese side SL this summer, has now scored three goals in five matches for Eibar.

The defeat left Eibar in ninth spot on seven points while Real Madrid moved up to fifth with 10 points from five matches so far.

After back-to-back home defeats, Eibar will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they visit for their next league fixture on Thursday.