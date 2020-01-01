Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana striker joins Adule at Eibar

After a brief but enterprising outing with SL Benfica last season, the forward has sealed a move to the Spanish outfit

Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit has completed the signing of Thembi Kgatlana from Portuguese Liga BPI side SL , for the 2020-21 season.

Kgatlana parted ways with Benfica last week and moved on to on a free transfer, after abruptly ending her two-and-half-year deal with the Portuguese side.

During her short spell in , she only made three appearances for Luis Andrade's team, scoring three goals and powered them to the Portuguese Taca de liga final and league diadem.

The 24-year-old has established herself since earning her first move to Houston Dash in the United States before moving to Chinese side Beijing Phoenix in 2019, and later Benfica this January.

For her country, she helped to earn a maiden Women's World Cup ticket and won the 2018 Africa Women's Player of the Year prize, edging now four-time winner Asisat Oshoala.

In , she made history for the Southern Africa country, scoring their maiden Women's World Cup goal and featured in all three matches for Banyana Banyana.

Following her signing, Jon Gallego has moved to bolster his squad ahead of the new season following their return to the Spanish top-flight for the first time since 2011.

"Thembi Kgatlana has become the latest reinforcement of the Eibar Sports Society women's first team," the club announced on its website.

"The 24-year-old South African forward, she is international for her country and in 2018 she was considered the best African player."

Following the announcement, the South Africa international will team up with striker Charity Adule, who joined the club last summer.

She also becomes the third South African woman to earn a move to Spain this summer, after Amanda Mthandi and Nothando Vilakazi.