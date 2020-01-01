Kgatlana bags brace of assists for Eibar against Valencia

The South Africa international was in fantastic form but her efforts could not save the visitors from defeat

Thembi Kgatlana provided two assists as crashed to a 4-2 defeat against in Tuesday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola game at Estadio Antonio Puchades.

The international was handed a start to increase her goal tally in the ongoing season but her double of assists could not help Iker Dorronsoro's team escape defeat against their hosts.

On the heels of a 2-0 triumph over Santa Teresa, Eibar were aiming for back-to-back wins as Kgatlana assisted Arola Aparicio to open the scoring after just 12 minutes in the encounter.

Article continues below

More teams

Valencia, however, mounted a fightback in the contest when Iina Salmi levelled the scoreline with a fine strike in the 26th minute.

Nine minutes from the half-time break, Kgatlana again helped her side recover their lead when she set up Kuki for Eibar's second.

Eight minutes after the break, Candela Andujar led the hosts back into the mix when she teed up Asun Martinez for the equaliser.

Valencia increasingly dominated the contest and in the 78th minute, Elle Jansen played Candela Andujar through to seal the comeback.

On the brink of full-time, Sandra Hernandez provided Jansen with the assist to ensure the hosts guaranteed their victory over Eibar.

With the defeat at Valencia, Eibar ended the year on a disappointing note in 11th position with 14 points from 13 matches.

Despite the loss, Kgatlana featured for the duration of the game and has five goals and four assists in 10 matches this season.

Besides Kgatlana, Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez also lasted the duration, while 's Charity Adule was an 89th-minute substitute. South Africa's Noko Matlou did not take the field.

In their first match of 2021, Eibar will welcome Logrono, who boasts of African quintuple of Equatorial Guniea's Jade Boho, 's Grace Asantewaa, South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi, Cote d'Ivoire duo Rebecca Elloh and Ida Guehai on January 6.