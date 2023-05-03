Kevin De Bruyne absent again! Injured Manchester City talisman out for second consecutive game as he misses West Ham clash

Dan Bernstein
|
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2022-23Getty
K. De BruyneManchester CityManchester City vs West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedPremier League

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not in his team's matchday squad against West Ham on Wednesday as he remains bothered by a leg injury.

  • De Bruyne injured against Arsenal
  • West Ham will be his second game missed
  • UCL semi-final looming

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international was forced off with the injury against Arsenal last week and missed Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday. He is not yet back in training.

Manchester City have a semi-final first leg game against Real Madrid next Tuesday but have not yet indicated whether De Bruyne will participate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters a day before the West Ham game that De Bruyne "started to move but didn’t train with the team".

Manchester City's official website added: "De Bruyne was substituted towards the end of City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal last week after reportedly indicating to the bench that he felt a twinge in his leg.

More to come...

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

514189 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 8%Victor Osimhen
514189 Votes

Editors' Picks