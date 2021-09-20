Kerala to host international football tournament, announce collaboration with AIFF

Kerala is set to host the Santosh Trophy and many other football tournaments in a partnership with the AIFF...

The government of Kerala has announced a collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to host an international women's football tournament in Kochi this year in addition to other plans to develop the sport in the state.

The government had earlier announced its plans to set up residential football academies across the state with the help of the Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters and I-League club Gokulam Kerala.

The clubs won a government tender which sets in motion the plan to set up the government football academies.

What is Kerala's collaboration with AIFF about?

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahman confirmed the news of the collaboration with All India Football Federation on multiple projects on Monday.

As part of the programmes, and in an endeavour to promote and encourage women’s football, the Government of Kerala along with the AIFF and KFA will also host an International Football tournament in Kochi in December 2021, ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 which is slated to be held from January 20-February 6, 2022.

Furthermore, Kerala will host the final round of the 75th Santosh Trophy National Senior Football Championship, the minister said. The next junior and sub-junior national football championships for boys and girls will also be held in Kerala.

AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav was also present on the occasion, as was Kerala Football Association (KFA) Executive Committee member Dr Reginald Varghese.

On behalf of the AIFF and the Kerala Football Association (KFA), Abhishek expressed gratitude to the honourable Sports Minister, and the secretariat. “The initiatives being taken by the Government of Kerala will inspire and provide an ideal platform to boys and girls from the state to progress to professional football, and also the National Teams,” he averred.

The AIFF and the KFA will also support the organisation of Golden Baby Leagues as well as the Youth Leagues from the local level to the state level.

Meanwhile, AIFF will take the lead to train football coaches. Assistance will also be provided for training for referees, and special focus will be placed on development of female coaches and referees. There have also been talks to set up a National Team camp in Kerala in the near future.

What about Kerala's football academies?

The academies, which were announced earlier this week, will have opportunities for the U-14, U-17 and U-20 categories of both boys and girls. will be based out of Kannur, Ernakulam and Trivandrum. It has been learnt that the Malabarians will operate the academy for girls in Kannur and Blasters will run the academies in Thiruvananthapuram as part of a five-year deal.

We're thrilled to be contributing to the Kerala Government's continuing efforts to produce world class footballers ⚽



🚨 Introducing, The Sports Kerala - Kerala Blasters Football Academy! 🙌🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/J64XYajo0u — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) September 16, 2021

The scouting for these government academies will be done across Kerala and the project was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijaya via video conference on Thursday. "Not so long ago, Kerala had good women's teams in football. We aim to return to the glory days. The government also plans to promote girls' football at school and college levels,” said Vijayan.

He further added, "It is encouraging that several private football academies are sprouting out throughout the state. But, it has been found that some are not doing justice, their greed is destroying the careers of players and that must not be encouraged."

The Kerala CM has also revealed that the government is planning to ready playgrounds under all local bodies. He said, "The process of developing basic sports infrastructure is ongoing in the state. Once complete, the state will have 40 new football grounds."

Kerala Blasters are currently preparing for the eighth season of ISL which will be held behind closed doors and inside a bio-secure bubble in Goa.

Gokulam Kerala will have their men's and women's teams play in Asian tournaments this season. Both the men's teams of the two Kerala clubs are currently in West Bengal to take part in the Durand Cup.