Kibu Vicuna concerned by Kerala Blasters' results

Kerala Blasters lost 1-3 against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium to remain winless from their four appearances.

continued their winless run as they were thrashed 1-3 by in the 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

By the virtue of the loss, Kerala Blasters are placed at the ninth spot with two draws and two losses.

Igor Angulo (30', 90+3') scored a brace for FC Goa and Jorge Ortiz (52') scored once. Vicente Gomez scored the consolation for Kerala Blasters in the 90th minute. Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is most concerened by the final results since the start of the season more than anything else.

More teams

Sergio Cidoncha has been the key midfielder for Kerala Blasters in the ongoing season. He did not start in the match against FC Goa due to injury. Vicuna highlighted that his absence was a major blow for the side as their morale was effected.

"The results (are the major concern). I think we are in a process. Sergio was injured. That effected the morale of the team. But we have to keep going. We have different matches (coming up). We are confident that we are going to play well," Kibu Vicuna said after the game.

Vicuna applauded the dominant display from the Gaurs and said that they had better players upfront. He also mentioned that the match saw moments where both teams fought for the ball but FC Goa were better in certain areas.

"I think they played better, both teams had chances.. They have very good players upfront. I think it was a fight for the ball. I think they were better in both the areas," Vicuna said.

"They pressed well, we commited mistakes," he added.