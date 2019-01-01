Sandesh Jhingan: Stephen Constantine has done a remarkable job in India

The Kerala Blasters defender said that the Indian national team was not affected by the criticism aimed at Stephen Constantine...

After India's defeat to Bahrain in their third Group A game and consequently, their exit from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, head coach Stephen Constantine announced that he is stepping down.

It was an emotional moment for the Briton who spent four years in India, handing debuts to more than 49 players, including Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan. Under Constantine, India climbed from a FIFA Rankings in the 170s to the top 100, a remarkable achievement on its own.

However, the coach had had to face severe criticism from all corners of Indian football for his team selection and tactics but Sandesh Jhingan believes his stint in India has been nothing short of a great era for Indian football.

"The criticism aimed at Stephen Constantine, I respect the people and I respect that everyone has their say. If you look at what he has done in his four years in India, it is remarkable," the defender told Goal .

"We had a 13-game unbeaten run, we qualified for the Asian Cup, whatever he has done, the records and stats don't lie.

"I have massive respect for him. I was on the bench for two years and when he came, he gave me my debut. It was a great era, the four years was a great period, we achieved a lot.

"Whatever we did, we all are proud of it. It has been a memorable journey. I wish him all the success for the future. I rather not have a say on the criticism, it is a peoples' thing. We were not affected by that. Stephen is mentally so strong, he did not get affected by that," Jhingan said.

India beat Thailand 4-1 in their first game before holding UAE to a draw. An injury-time penalty converted by Bahrain spelt the end of the road for India in UAE.