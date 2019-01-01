I-League: Gokulam Kerala's Jithin MS hoping for a fresh start after frustrating Kerala Blasters stint

Gokulam Kerala's latest signing, 21-year-old Jithin MS, spent two years at Kerala Blasters without playing a single match for the first team...

club has made it a habit to scout and sign local talents and 21-year-old Jithin MS is the latest Keralite to join their ranks.

The 2017-18 Santosh Trophy winner for Kerala team was the joint top scorer in that edition of the tournament, alongside KP Rahul who is also with the Malabarians this season.

Jithin, who excelled on the right flank for the state team two years ago, failed to make a single appearance for the first team at Blasters and the lack of opportunities forced an exit. Gokulam Kerala swooped in with an offer at the right time and the youngster did not have to think twice.

"I am happy now. I want to play in the I-League and make a name for myself. I couldn't play for , there were no opportunities there," Jithin told Goal.

He added, "I did not understand what happened there. I do not know what their intention was. I spent two years there without getting a chance. I couldn't show my potential."

At Gokulam, Jithin is hoping to make a comeback of sorts and he has already caught the eye with his appearances for the Kerala team under head coach Bino George in the Santosh Trophy matches which were recently held in Calicut.

"I wish to make a comeback this season. I played the Santosh Trophy again under coach Bino George and managed to do well. He is a very good coach, trains us well and gives us a lot of advice.

"The coaches from Gokulam spoke directly to Blasters and there was a loan offer or I could resign. I left the club and signed for Gokulam. I did that to get a chance to play.

I need to continue to work hard. I know the teammates here, there are familiar players in the squad," said Jithin MS, who will hope he can earn a spot in Fernando Varela's new-look team which is aiming for the title.