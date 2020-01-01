'We should have won the game' - East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler disappointed by Kerala Blasters stalemate

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal remain winless after six matches in the 2020-21 Indian Super League...

head coach Robbie Fowler believes his team should have secured all three points against in the 2020-21 (ISL) match on Sunday.

The Red and Golds took the lead courtesy of a Bakary Kone own goal in the first half but conceded in added time to drop points. The stalemate means both the teams are yet to win a game this season.

After the game, Fowler said, "We are disappointed. It is a game we should have won. We had enough chances to win more than one game. We need to be a little bit more clinical in the final third.

"The plan was to win the game. We do a lot of work on the opposition. There were a lot of times when we did get (in behind). There is a bit of room for improvement in terms of finishing."

East Bengal's woes in front of goal this season are well documented and Fowler opted to field Anthony Pilkington upfront to find joy in the final third against Blasters. The move worked as the Kolkata-based club looked dangerous when going forward and created chances to score.

"We work hard on what we are doing. In the final third, we want quality players to not just score but also hold up and bring others into the game," Fowler explained the decision.

"He (Pilkington) brings a lot of quality. He has played at a fantastic level. It obviously gives us a headache (for the next game). We got lots of players in the squad and will use them as we see fit."

Fowler felt that the Indian players in the team did a good job and also mentioned that forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway was not feeling well enough to play the game.

"We have to work hard, sometimes things go against us. The young lads who came on put a shift in.

"Aaron is injured. We will never force the players to play. He wasn't ready. We couldn't really see much from the scans but the player was hurt."

East Bengal have been working behind the scenes to improve their squad in the January transfer window but Fowler wasn't ready to reveal if the club has completed any signing yet.

"We want the team to be strong. There is going to be work behind the scenes, hopefully, we will bring players in."