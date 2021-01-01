Kenya star Olunga scores as Al Duhail fight back to defeat Al Arabi

The Harambee Stars striker took his tally to four goals in the Qatari top-flight as the Red Knights stretched their unbeaten run to six league matches

Kenya striker Michael Olunga inspired Al Duhail’s comeback with a goal in their 3-2 win over Al Arabi in Saturday's Qatar Stars League fixture.

After falling to Abdulaziz Al Ansari's opener in the 29th minute, Mohammed Musa got Al Duhail level six minutes later.

Al-Ansari restored Al Arabi's lead again in the 40th minute but Olunga ensured both teams go into the break on level terms with his strike from the penalty spot.

Article continues below

The strike was Olunga's fourth goal in his debut season in the Qatari top-flight after seven matches. The Kenya international only joined Sabri Lamouchi's side from Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol in January.

After the restart, Edmilson Junior scored the match-winning goal in the 54th minute for Al Duhail but he was later sent off in stoppage-time after receiving his second yellow card in the encounter.

Olunga did not finish the match because he was replaced in the 81st minute, but former Morocco captain Medhi Benatia played the entire duration for the visitors.

Al Arabi, on the other hand, had Algeria's Ayoub Azzi and Tunisia attacker Youssef Msakni on parade.

Following the triumph, Al Duhail remain second in the Stars League table with 43 points after 20 matches with an 11-point gap behind runaway leaders Al Sadd.

The Red Knights are yet to lose a league match since their 3-1 league defeat against Al Sadd on January 12.

With two games remaining in the Qatari top-flight, Olunga will be looking to help Al Duhail end their league campaign on a high with games against Al Khor and Al Ahli scheduled for Tuesday and Friday respectively.