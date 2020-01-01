Kenya-born Nguen nominated for Champions League award

The 27-year-old winger’s strike for his Hungarian side against Dynamo Kiev is up for an award from European club competition’s organisers

Tokmac Nguen’s strike in Ferencvaros’ 2-2 draw versus has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Week.

With the Ukrainian Premier League side leading 2-0 at Budapest’s Groupama Arena thanks to goals from Viktor Tsyhankov and Carlos de Pena, the 27-year-old winger pulled a goal back for the Green Eagles in the 59th minute.

Oleksandr Zubkov chipped a ball into the Dynamo Kiev box and Ngeun took it under control. He found space and fired a right-footed effort into the far corner from 12 yards.

In the closing stages of the game, Franck Boli levelled matters for Serhiy Rebrov’s team as the Hungarian topflight side picked their first point in Group G as well as their first group stage point in 25 years.

The stunning strike from the former Norway youth international has been nominated along with efforts from Joshua Kimmich's goal for against Locomotive Moscow, Marcus Thuram's strike for versus and Duvan Zapata's effort for versus .

Next up for Ferencvaros is a trip to Fehervar back in the Hungarian topflight whilst Dynamo Kiev face a trip to SC Dnipro-1 in .

Born in to South Sudanese parents, Nguen who has scored 10 times across all competitions for Rebrov’s side this season is eligible to represent either the Bright Stars or Harambee Stars at senior international level.

He was called up by the South Sudan national team in September 2019.