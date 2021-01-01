Kelechi Nwakali: Alcorcon sign Huesca midfielder on loan

The Nigeria midfielder has moved to the Spanish second division to secure regular playing time and help the Potters in their fight against relegation

Segunda Division club Alcorcon have confirmed the signing of Nigeria’s Kelechi Nwakali on loan from Huesca for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old switched to a familiar league after struggling for playing time at Huesca where he played only five matches in La Liga this season.

Nwakali helped Pacheta's side gain promotion to the Spanish top-flight with five appearances as they won the 2019-20 Segunda Division title.

Following his arrival in Alcorcon, the former Arsenal youngster will be expected to inspire the Potters to rise from the bottom of the league table in the second division.

With just five wins so far this season, they have gathered 20 points from 23 matches and they are three points away from safety.

Nwakali is not alone at the Estadio Santo Domingo as he joins Ghana's Richard Boateng and Guinea's Carlos Embalo in Anquela's side.

"Kelechi Nwakali is a new Potter player until the end of the season on loan from SD Huesca," the club announced.

FICHAJE ✍| Kelechi Nwakali es nuevo jugador de la AD Alcorcón.

Cedido hasta final de temporada por la @SDHuesca

¡Bienvenido Nwakali! 🙌#VamosAlcor 💛

After a successful Fifa U17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2015, Nwakali earned a move to Arsenal in 2016 but he did not make an appearance for the Premier League club before he joined Huesca on a three-year deal in 2019.

During his stay in North London, he had three loan spells in the Netherlands where he featured for MVV Maastricht twice and VVV-Venlo, and his last loan spell was at Porto where he played in the 2018-19 campaign.