Kelantan announce two young players, first ever Japanese signing

The Red Warriors, still without a head coach, have announced new signings ahead of their first season back in Malaysia's second tier.

Over the weekend, they announced the signing of 22-year old midfielder Amirul Shafik Che Soh, on top of the promotion of academy player Amsyar Rosli.

The former last played for FAM Cup side MPKB-BRI U BeS in 2018, while the 19-year old defender played for Kelantan U-19 in the 2018 Youth Cup.

A few days earlier, they had announced the signing of Japanese midfielder Yuta Suzuki, the Red Warriors' first ever import signing from the East Asian country. The 28-year old's signing was facilitated by Japanese milk beverage producer Yakult, which is also one of the side's main sponsors. According to the announcement by Kelantan, Suzuki's wage while playing for the club will be paid for by Yakult. For the past two years, he has been playing in Cambodia, for Phnom Penh Crown (2017) and National Police Commissary FC (2018).

Earlier this week, they had announced the signing of 31-year old former Pahang forward Fauzi Roslan and 27-year old ex-Shahzan Muda custodian Saufi Muhammad.

The Red Warriors however are still without a head coach, following the departure of Yusri Che Lah to Kuala Lumpur. Their pre-season preparations are currently led by German technical director Jorg Steinebrunner.

They were relegated to the second tier after finishing the 2018 Super League campaign in second last place, and the 2019 campaign will be their first season in the Premier League since the 2007/08 season.

