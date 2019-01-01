Kedah, Pahang to get 1,000 away tickets, Selangor crave home fans' backing

The Malaysia Cup continues this Saturday with the first leg semi-final matches, involving the top four Super League teams.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of the first leg semi-final encounter between and this Saturday, 6,000 tickets to the encounter have been sold online.

According to Kedah executive secretary Shahrul Samsudin, tickets to the highly-anticipated encounter are expected to be sold out before kickoff at the Darul Aman Stadium.

He also added that the two sides have agreed to allocate each other 1,000 tickets to be sold to the travelling fans in the two matches in the tie. The second leg will be played at the Darul Makmur Stadium on October 26.

"Kedah's ticketing committee has decided to start selling the tickets over-the-counter on Friday, one day before the first leg match. 22,000 tickets, the maximum capacity of Darul Aman, will be sold to the home fans, not including the away fans. If the tickets are not sold out on Friday, the sale will be continued on Saturday.

"Online tickets are selling fast thanks to Shopee's (e-commerce platform) assistance, and the open seating online tickets have sold out while there are only a few online tickets left for the old grandstand.

"Pahang will receive an allocation of 1,000 first leg away tickets, while we will receive the same amount for the second leg, as agreed in our discussions," said Shahrul as interviewed by competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and , the Red Giants secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon has asked for the club fans to help the team in their second leg encounter. The first leg this Saturday will be hosted by JDT, while the return fixture will be played on October 26 in Shah Alam.

Johan Kamal Hamidon. Photo from MFL

"We welcome the support of all Selangorians as the JDT encounter is almost like a final match. Furthermore, all four semi-finalists were also top four finishers this season.

"That goes to show how tough the match against JDT will be, and many are saying that Selangor are not the favourites, which is something we still view positively because we have a chance of facing off against the best Malaysian team.

"Therefore, we ask for the backing of all the fans at the stadium, to help Selangor upset the upset the odds."

