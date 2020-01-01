Kebano scores as Fulham reach playoff final in second leg defeat by Cardiff City

The Congolese attacker netted a crucial goal that was enough to send the Cottagers to Wembley

Neeskens Kebano scored for the second fourth game in a row as booked their place in the Championship promotion play-off final even though they lost 2-1 on Thursday night to but won 3-2 on aggregate.

The Cottagers took control of their destiny from the first leg after sealing a 2-0 win in the Welsh capital with Anglo-Nigerian Josh Onomah and Kebano each finding the back of the net.

The Bluebirds tried to initiate a comeback here when Curtis Nelson scored in just the eighth minute of play.

Article continues below

More teams

It did not take long for Fulham to respond with DR Congo international Kebano equalising a minute later by tapping in Bobby Reid’s well-worked cross on the right flank.

What. A. Response. @bobbyreid93 sends a wicked low ball across the box and @Neeskens_Kebano is there to convert!#FULCAR [1-1] https://t.co/MgFfR6hi4n — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

Lee Tomlin made it 2-1 to Cardiff just two minutes after the restart, but that would be the end of their efforts in making a return to the top-flight since the 2018-19 season when they finished 18th, two points shy of safety.

Kebano was injured at the start of the second half and was replaced by 25-year-old Franco-Mauritanian striker Aboubakar Kamara.

The academy graduate’s goal was his only shot on target while he produced 35 touches, 10 accurate passes at (62.5%) and won six of 11 total duels.

Kebano has now had a hand in six goals (five goals, one assist) which began on the penultimate round of the regular season in a 5-3 win over before playing a 1-1 draw with relegated Athletic and then finally the first leg of the playoffs against Cardiff.

5⃣ goals in his last 4⃣ games now for @Neeskens_Kebano 🤪



What a guy. pic.twitter.com/3vjbM6yVdy — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

Fulham are also looking to make it to Premier League since the 2018-19 campaign when they finished 19th.

They will come up against who saw off also by the same 3-2 aggregate scoreline in the other semi-final.

The Bees were beaten 1-0 in the first leg in South courtesy of a fantastic Andre Ayew strike, but clawed their way back in their last game at Griffin Park with 3-1 win, -linked Said Benrahma providing an assist for the second goal.

Brentford are looking to get back in ’s top tier for the first time in 74 years.