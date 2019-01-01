Kean certain to stay at Everton in January – Silva

The Italian talent has been used sparingly since arriving on Merseyside but his boss has urged patience as the youngster adapts to a new league

manager Marco Silva is adamant Moise Kean will not leave the club in January.

The former striker's future has become a matter for speculation following his father's admission that moving to Goodison Park was a "mistake".

Kean has failed to score in his nine Premier League appearances and, according to reports, could be offered a return to when the transfer window reopens, with and rumoured to be potential destinations.

Silva, however, insists the teenager will be staying on Merseyside.

Asked about the prospect of a January exit, the Toffees boss told a news conference: "No, definitely not. It doesn't make sense for us.

"The situation with Moise Kean is the same as when we signed him. Nothing has changed.

"When we signed him we knew we were signing a player with talent who had good moments with his previous club at a high level, but in short periods of four or five starts for Juventus, and that coming to the Premier League would be completely different for him, even if he was coming from a high level.

"The time so far has proved all of that. We won't allow him to go. They are just rumours."

Kean, a full international, scored twice for the Azzurri's Under-21s in a 6-0 win over Armenia during the week.

Silva has confirmed he will be in the squad when host struggling on Saturday.

"He wants to play more. Like all of the players we have," Silva said.

"He has some starts in the Premier League, some in the EFL Cup, you are not talking about a player who didn't play at all.

"You have many examples of players with more experience than him coming to the Premier League and [at first] they didn't play.

"I think you have an example not really far, Fabinho, a player more experienced, a big amount of money, first six months, he didn't play. Most of the games he was in the stands.

"He's not the only example, I can give more, but the most important thing for Moise is to keep teaching him, for him to adapt as fast as he can.

"Moise has all the support here. He has all the support from me, his team-mates. What is the most important thing is what I speak to him directly."