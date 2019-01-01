Kean and Gbamin signings have boosted Everton morale, says Sigurdsson

The Toffees have been busy in the transfer window this summer, and the Iceland international is excited by his new team-mates at Goodison Park

Moise Kean’s arrival at has sent the Toffees’ squad morale through the roof, according to star man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The 19-year-old forward moved to Goodison Park in a deal which could be worth €30 million (£27m/$33m) to former club .

Marco Silva has been busy in the summer transfer window, with Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph joining for a combined outlay of around £50 million ($61m). Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has also arrived on a free transfer from Huddersfield.

Article continues below

“Moise Kean looks like a very good footballer with a lot of different qualities,” Sigurdsson told evertontv.

“He is still very young but he has shown his potential with Juventus and has an extremely bright future.

“It is good for the morale of the team when you see top players being brought in.

“It is good for competition and it is nice to bring in new players who are determined to make an impact.”

’s enthusiasm was dampened slightly on Saturday as former man Delph limped off injured after just five minutes against .

Their final friendly of the pre-season campaign ended in a goalless draw, with sights now set on the Premier League opener at .

The transfer window closes on August 8, so Everton will have to hurry if they are to add any more new signings to the list with Wilfried Zaha still linked with a big-money move from Palace.

“It shows the club wants to move in the right direction, it wants to continue improving during the season and between seasons,” added Sigurdsson.

“If we can bring in a couple more, then fantastic, that would add to the quality we have.

“It was sad to see Fab go off so early in the game on Saturday – but is it good we are bringing in new players to strengthen the squad for the season.

“The owner is investing a lot, which is fantastic, with the new stadium plans and players coming in.

“I think it will be exciting times ahead and we will bring in players to add to the quality we have.”