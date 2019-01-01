Kante confusion at Chelsea of no concern to World Cup-winning coach Deschamps

The France boss does not expect a positional tweak at club level which has baffled many to impact on the international efforts of a star midfielder

The confusion surrounding N’Golo Kante’s positional tweak at is of no concern to boss Didier Deschamps, who intends to continue using the midfielder in his preferred role.

A World Cup winner has been moved out of a holding post at club level this season by Maurizio Sarri.

That decision has attracted plenty of criticism amid an inconsistent campaign at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues facing questions of their preference for playing Jorginho in a position Kante has previously thrived in.

The 27-year-old has tasted title glory with Leicester and Chelsea and conquered the world with his country while operating just in front of a defensive unit.

Sarri has asked him to be more adventurous in 2018-19 and Kante has often struggled to produce his best when taking on unfamiliar responsibility.

Deschamps, though, does not expect the issues being endured in west London to impact on the France fold, stating at the Laureus World Sports Awards in when asked if he is worried about a key performer in his plans: “No, it happens with other players.

“I saw that his coach preferred to see him in a more offensive position because he has a player, Jorginho, who plays in this position a little lower.

“N'Golo Kante is able to play in several positions. He is a modern player, a modern midfielder.

“When he is with me in the French national team, he has a great importance in this lower position. He is very important defensively and in the organisation of the game.

“Each coach has his formation, a different vision but I'm not worried about that. It's rather a good thing that players are versatile and can play in different formations or positions.”

More questions are being asked of Sarri and his tactical approach at Chelsea on the back of an FA Cup fifth round defeat to Manchester United.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 reversal on home soil against the Red Devils on Monday, with little attacking threat posed as attention now turns to a Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.