Kansas City Current vs Angel City: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The California side make the trip on the back of a much-needed win - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 NWSL season continues this weekend as Angel City make the trip to face the Kansas City Current at Children's Mercy Park. The visitors look like they might have got their season back on track after picking up a victory in their last outing.

But if they want to avoid another defeat, they'll have to break their hosts, who are coming up fast on a superb three-month unbeaten streak, following a horror-show start to the campaign earlier this year.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Kansas City Current vs Angel City Date Aug 19, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Current roster Goalkeepers France, Schneider, Miller Defenders Mace, Ball, Del Fava, Noif, Rodriguez, Winebrenner, Weber, Loera, Leach, Merrick Midfielders Edmonds, LaBonta, Scott, Curran, Mewis, McCain, Logarzo, Lavogez, Pickett Forwards Kizer, Williams, Johnson, Bennett, Hamilton

No team wants to play the Current right now, and no wonder. After losing four of their first five games of the NWSL season, they have gone unbeaten since the end of May and look a fearsome prospect.

They'll want to keep that momentum going, and know they can sink the newcomers with their arsenal of impressive firepower.

Predicted Current starting XI: Franch; Loera, Ball, Edmonds, Pickett, LaBonta, Scott, Mace, Del Fava, Hamilton, Kizer.

Position Angel City roster Goalkeepers Isenhour, Haračić Defenders Gilles, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Swaby, Hammond Midfielders Roccaro, McCaskill, Weatherholt, Cousins, Van Ginkel, Breslin, Nabet, Le Bihan, Taylor Forwards Leroux, Spencer, Charley, Emslie, Endo, Lussi, Press

Having needed a victory to boast their postseason prospects heading into their last match, Angel City nabbed a win over the Chicago Red Stars to get their campaign back on track.

They'll know that it is no easy trip to the Current though, particularly given the impressive form Kansas City have assembled over the course of this campaign.

Predicted Angel City starting XI: Haracic; Lussi, Reid, Nielsen, Riley, McCaskill, Weatherholt, Roccaro, Endo, Charley, Emslie.

Last five results