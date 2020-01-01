Kane offered ‘one career’ advice amid Man Utd talk as Sheringham sees Spurs star at ‘crossroads’

The ex-Tottenham striker once made his own move from north London to Old Trafford and appreciates that a modern star will be mulling over his options

Harry Kane has been urged to weigh up his options carefully, as he approaches a career “crossroads”, with Teddy Sheringham, who once made his own move from to , telling the Spurs star he “only has one career”.

Back in 1997, one ambitious international took the decision to swap north London for the north west and that call was vindicated as Sheringham went on to form part of a United side that collected three Premier League titles and an historic Treble in 1999.

Kane now finds himself in a similar situation, with a lack of tangible success at Spurs forcing him to consider a switch elsewhere.

Article continues below

More teams

United are said to be in the mix once again, with there even talk of record-breaking £200 million ($246m) offers, and Sheringham can see why the 26-year-old’s head may be turned, even with his strong emotional ties to Tottenham taken into account.

A man who sandwiched his stint in Manchester with two spells at Spurs told Sky Sports of Kane: "There are similarities but you have to look at where they are and where Tottenham were when I was playing for them.

"I think the ambition had been sucked out of the club when I was at Tottenham, we weren't really going places. At least with Tottenham at the moment they're getting in the top four, they're challenging for things, they were in the final not long ago.

"He's got to work out his situation, does he want to leave? Will there be top players coming to Tottenham to play with him, or does he have to leave to play with top players?

"At the moment, I'd say his career at Tottenham has been steadily going forward but I think it might be at a crossroads. If not this year, if they haven't won anything or look like they're challenging for things and moving forwards, there could be changes.

"Harry only has one career and he wants to win things. We'll see what happens but my advice would be ‘you only get one career, Harry, make sure you make the most of it’."

Kane has conceded that personal ambition may lead him to seek a new challenge elsewhere, but Spurs will be understandably reluctant to part with a talismanic presence that has plundered 181 goals in 278 appearances for the club.