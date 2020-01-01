Kamano: Lokomotiv Moscow sign Bordeaux winger

The Guinea international has left the Girondins after agreeing a long-term contract with the Russian top-flight club

Francois Kamano has left to team up with on a long-term deal, the Russian Premier League club confirmed.

The 24-year-old struggled for form in last season, returning just a goal in 11 appearances for the Girondins.

After bowing to in the Russian Super Cup earlier this month, Lokomotiv Moscow have started their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on a fine note, winning their opening two games, against Rubin Kazan and Krasnodar.

Kamano, who has been handed the no. 25 shirt, expressed his delight after completing his first move outside the French borders and he is in line to make his debut in the Uefa when Marko Nikolic’s side feature in the group stage next season.

“I am very pleased with the transfer to Lokomotiv. This is a new challenge,” Kamano told the club website.

“I want to help the team complete all the tasks that are set for this season. Before moving, I watched several Lokomotiv games, so I know some of the players. In the near future I will get to know everyone better.

“I want to join the team as soon as possible and play as many matches as possible, show bright football and help Lokomotiv.”

Kamano initially started his development at Guinean outfit Satellite FC before switching to in 2013 where he spent six years playing in Ligue 1.

The Guinea international joined Bastia in 2013 and developed through their youth ranks before making his maiden appearance in the French top-flight on August 9 of that year against .

He spent three years with the Blues before signing a four-year deal with Bordeaux in July 2016.

Kamano proved his attacking abilities during his stay with the Girondins and he returned 25 goals in 113 league appearances.

Internationally, the Conakry-born forward is a key player for Guinea and he has scored six goals in 31 matches for the West African nation.

He was part of their squad which took part in the 2019 in , where he scored a goal before their Round of 16 exit.