Kalidou Koulibaly sent off in Napoli defeat against Cagliari

The Senegal international was given his matching orders as the Red and Blues ended the winning streak of the Partenopei

Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off in ’s 1-0 defeat against in a game on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old defender, who was making his fifth league appearance this season, received his sixth career red card in the encounter.

After a goalless first half, Lucas Castro broke the deadlock in the 87th minute off Nahitan Nandez’s assist.

Moments after the goal, Koulibaly was shown a red card by referee Marco Di Bello, apparently for dissent.

Castro’s effort then was enough to hand the Red and Blues all three points and end Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli three-game winning run.

The defeat is Napoli’s second this season and saw them drop from the top four to fifth place on the table with nine points from five games.

This season, Koulibaly has made six appearances across all competitions, helping the Partenopei keep two clean sheets.