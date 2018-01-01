Live Scores
Kalidou Koulibaly pleased to captain Napoli to victory vs. Cagliari

Milik scored the solitary goal as the Senegal international led the Parthenopeans to clinch their 12th league win of the season

Kalidou Koulibaly is pleased after captaining Napoli to a 1-0 victory over Cagliari in Sunday’s Italian Serie A clash at the Sardegna Arena.

Arkadiusz Milik’s stoppage-time winner helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men claim their 12th league win of the season.

The 27-year-old featured for the entire duration of the game and made three tackles to ensure they keep a clean sheet and he took to the social media to show his delight on leading his side to a win.

“Good and determined: we have proven to be a great team. And what a pride [to have] the captain's band from the first minute,” Koulibaly tweeted.

Napoli play host to SPAL in their next league game on December 22.

