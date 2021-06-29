Kaizer Chiefs coaches face big call ahead of Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly

The final is set for Casablanca, Morocco, where Amakhosi are chasing a first ever continental crown, while the Red Devils are after a 10th title

The Kaizer Chiefs technical team has a very tough decision as to who they will select to play in goal in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.

Currently, it's difficult to say who will stand in goal for the Glamour Boys on July 17 in Casablanca.

Two weeks back, in the semi-final first leg in Morocco, which Chiefs won 1-0, Bruce Bvuma had a brilliant game in goal. Arguably, were it not for his heroics that day, the Soweto side may not have even reached the final.

And even before that, Bvuma had been enjoying a strong run in the team, his first real bit of momentum at the club as a first-teamer, and had seemingly been getting better match by match.

What was also notable was the excellent way in which the 26-year-old was communicating with his defence. His constant talking, encouraging and commanding appeared to breathe a sense of stability into the Amakhosi rearguard.

But then, just when everyone was gearing up to see if Bvuma could do it again in the second leg, he was withdrawn from the squad. The club have not confirmed exactly what the issue was, but it seems likely to have been Covid-related, if not an injury.

Instead it was Daniel Akpeyi who was given the gloves, with Itumeleng Khune the one on the bench.





Akpeyi ended up receiving plaudits for some of the saves he made against Wydad in the second leg, and to be fair, did have a decent match.

However, there were some shaky moments from the Nigerian international in the early stages - including a moment of panic with a back-pass for which he was very fortunate not to get punished.

It was not the kind of goalkeeping which inspires confidence, though the 34-year-old did grow into the game after that and put in a solid enough performance, and kept the all-important clean sheet.

Will it be enough to keep Bvuma out, is the question, assuming the younger man is available.

And will the Chiefs technical team trust the rookie 26-year-old enough for a match of such magnitude?

Or will Akpeyi and Khune's superior experience in big-game scenarios make them the two contenders?

Khune, who has spent his entire career with Chiefs - he's been there since 1999 - may well feel he's earned the chance to make history with the club.

It would certainly be a deserving swan-song if Khune does help Chiefs to victory as the end of his illustrious career draws closer.

Either way, it's a decision likely to give the Amakhosi coaches some headaches.