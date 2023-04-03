'I'm a sugar freak!' - Kai Havertz reveals Chelsea nutritionist recommended diet of Coke, Skittles and gummy bears after failed healthy regime

- Havertz struggled with new diet
- Nutritionist offered new advice
- Told him to drink Coke and eat Skittles
WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has offered some insight into his dietary habits and spoken out about how he tried to implement a healthy diet but it did not work out. The Germany international told Ehrenpflaume that he ended up having to stop the new regime altogether.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We had a cook in London at the beginning, who came every day and cooked for us. And I have to say, I did not feel good at all. This had the complete opposite effect on me," he said. "He said to me, because I'm a total sugar freak. You probably noticed yesterday, I drink coke after the game and I need sweets and stuff, because that gives me strength and energy and he then said, stop completely, with it."
AND WHAT'S MORE: Havertz went on to reveal how a nutritionist subsequently recommended a completely different diet which has given him more energy.
"And then we got a nutritionist at Chelsea and he completely went the other policy and said Kai you need the Fanta, you need the coke, drink one a day," he added. "At half-time I get gummy bears, Skittles or something. And he has completely followed the other policy and then I said OK, I'll do it again and that moved the push in my body and I was full of energy again."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will want Havertz to be full of energy as they begin life without Graham Potter. The manager was sacked after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa left the Blues down in 11th place in the Premier League table. Havertz has three goals in his last four games for Chelsea but drew a blank last time out against Villa.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT? Havertz will be back in action with Chelsea on Tuesday against Liverpool in the Premier League.