Kadewere hoping to follow in Lacazette and Benzema footsteps at Lyon

The Zimbabwe star was presented to the media on Wednesdat after completing his January move to the Ligue 1 club

Tino Kadewere has expressed his delight after joining his ‘dream club’ on a four-year deal.

Earlier this year, Ligue 2 club Le Havre announced that they have reached an agreement with Lyon to release he Zimbabwe star who was the top scorer in the 2019-20 Ligue 2 season.

Kadewere scored 20 goals in 24 appearances before the second division was cancelled due to coronavirus as Le Havre finished sixth in the table.

During his presentation in Lyon on Wednesday, the 24-year-old expressed his readiness to fight for his place in Rudi Garcia’s squad.

“I am very happy to have joined OL. It’s a very big club, a club I have dreamed of. I worked a lot to be able to sit in this place,” Kadewere told the club website.

“I would like to thank the president, Juninho and Bruno Cheyrou, who all facilitated my arrival. The players have been very friendly to me and integrated me directly into the squad.

“To be a good player, you have to be a team player. I have my own qualities, but I know how to blend into a squad. I like to hold up the ball.

“Growing up, I always had a ball at my feet. I'm also pretty quick. But again, the most important thing is to be a team player.

“My progress has been very rapid and rather atypical. When I was very young, just after school, I joined my first club, before going to , then to Le Havre and finally to OL today.

“If you look at my choices, they stem from a personal strategy of development. I'm taking the plunge today because I feel ready. Many great players have come through Lyon, like Juninho, Benzema, Lacazette… It is a club which can help me in my progress and which I can help thanks to my experience at Le Havre. Being top scorer in Ligue 2 gives me confidence on arrival.

“In football, there are starters and substitutes. Everything will depend on my performance and that of my teammates.

“I respect those who are already here. The most important thing is to work, and the coach will make his decision. I am right-footed but I know as well how to use my left foot.

“As a professional footballer, I cannot say that I have one foot better than the other, you have to be able to use both. During the match, one can never decide where the ball will arrive and you have to be able to be ready."

Meanwhile, Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas described Kadwere’s arrival as one that will strengthen Les Gones ahead of their Coupe de la Ligue final against PSG and the return leg of their round of 16 game against .

“We are very happy that Tino is there. He was a significant transfer signing in January,” Aulas said.

“He stayed with Le Havre for six months and now arrives to strengthen the team as they start preparing for the Champions League and the Coupe de la Ligue final. He has many qualities, on and off the pitch.

“This is part of our recruitment strategy. There was a lot of competition to add to the squad and Tino stood out. He was top scorer in Ligue 2 last season and won a number of best player trophies last season.

“He is an international, which was a very strong element in our decision; we believe in him. He will be qualified to play as soon as the first matches happen."