Kader Bamba signs two-year contract extension with Nantes

The 26-year old wideman will be tied to the Stade de la Beaujoire outfit until 2024

have announced winger Abdoul Kader Bamba has extended his contract by a further two years until 2024.

The 26-year-old who is eligible to play for Mali or , joined the Canaries in the summer of 2018 but did not make his debut until the recently-concluded season.

Bamba played all but one of the 28 matches that came to a premature end because of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 150,000 people in France.

He was only absent during the 2-1 home defeat to Angers on December 21, 2019.

He clocked a total of 1,598 minutes of competitive action, including three appearances in both the French Cup and French League Cup.

+𝟚 @KdrBamba 🖊 pic.twitter.com/3BtHVa1j1D — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 2, 2020

Nantes crashed out in the second round of the former after a 4-3 home loss to while they reached the Round of 16 in the latter before suffering another loss, this time 1-0 to .

Bamba scored one goal and contributed three assists in Ligue 1, his sole strike coming in a massive 3-1 away win at in which he also assisted. The other assists came against Patrick Vieira's-led Nice and also against .

Nantes finished the season in 14th place with 37 points which was safe enough to avoid relegation with a 14-point gap, winning 11 games, drawing four and 13 times.

Bamba will also be hoping his teammate in Moses Simon also ties a deal down at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The international is presently on loan from Spanish side and had a fantastic campaign where his nine goals in all competitions including five in Ligue 1 saw him win the Nantes Player of the Season in a poll conducted by club fans.

Simon's loan deal runs until June 2020 and it is yet unclear if he will be returning to where La Liga fixtures will resume on June 11 or whether he will sign permanently for Nantes after impressing.

Simon has also been shortlisted for the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe award alongside his fellow Nigerian and forward Victor Osimhen and nine other African players in the French top-flight.