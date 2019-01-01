Juventus winger Douglas Costa hits out at agent's claims of talks with Manchester United

Giovanni Branchini, agent of the Brazilian's team-mate Mattia De Sciglio, had fuelled talk linking the 28-year-old with a move away from Serie A

winger Douglas Costa has hit out at reports that he was in talks over a move away from the Serie A champions in the summer transfer window.

Agent Giovanni Branchini, who represents team-mate Mattia De Sciglio but not Costa, had claimed that a number of clubs including had tried to sign the 28-year-old international.

But, in a message posted on his Instagram story, Costa distanced himself from such reports and reaffirmed his commitment to the Juventus cause.

“I’m writing to deny the baseless news published today, which said I was in negotiations with some clubs during the last transfer window,” Costa wrote.

“Since the start of this season, I’ve been clear that I wanted to stay here to win trophies and give blood for the Juve jersey.

“Junior Mendoza is my only agent and the only person authorised to speak on my behalf.”

Branchini had said that, while there was interest in Costa, neither Maurizio Sarri nor former manager Massimiliano Allegri had considered letting him leave.

Formerly of Gremio and Shakhtar Donestk, Costa moved to Turin from in 2017, initially spending a year on loan in .

He registered four league goals and 13 assists in his debut campaign in black and white, but spent much of the 2018-19 campaign on the sidelines with injuries to his calf and hamstring.

Back fit and seemingly back on form, Costa has started both of Juve’s league games so far this season, assisting two goals in the pulsating 4-3 win over .

Not selected in the Brazil squad for their games with and , he will hope to maintain his place in the starting eleven as the Sarri era kicks into gear after the international break.

Juve, and are the only sides to have won both of their games so far, with Inter leading the early table on goal difference.

Juve travel to on Saturday, before a trip to the Spanish capital to face in their opening game of the group stage. Serie A fixtures with Hellas Verona, Brescia and round off September, with Juve sure to target a perfect record in those games.