Juventus vs Udinese: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Juventus hosts Udinese in Serie A, looking to stay in contention around the top four.

Juventus climbed up to fifth after an impressive comeback against Roma last time out, while Udinese sits just four points above relegation.

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juventus vs Udinese Date January 15, 2022 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski Forwards Morata, Dybala, Kean

Juventus welcomed back Leonardo Bonucci on Wednesday, while Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt are available again.

Federico Chiesa's season looks to be over after suffering an ACL injury, while Aaron Ramsey also is unavailable.

Predicted Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Locatelli, Bentancur; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Kulusevski; Morata.

Position Udinese roster Goalkeepers Silvestri, Padelli, Santurro Defenders Perez, Zeegelaar, Udogie, Molina, Nuytinck, Larsen, Benkovic, Becao, Soppy Midfielders Arslan, Makengo, Jajalo, Walace, Samardzic, Pereyra Forwards Success, Beto, Deulofeu, Pussetto, Nestorovski

Rodrigo Becao is suspended for Udinese, who will likely have more coronavirus absences after a number of players tested positive.

Jean-Victor Makengo and Ilija Nestorovski could be back in the squad after recovering from Covid-19, while Filip Benkovic is a new arrival at Udinese after joining from Leicester.

Predicted Udinese starting XI: Padelli; Nuytinck, Di Maio, Perez; Udogie, Arslan, Walace, Molina; Pussetto, Deulofeu; Beto.

Last five results

Juventus results Udinese results Inter 2-1 Juventus (Jan 12) Udinese 2-6 Atalanta (Jan 9) Roma 3-4 Juventus (Jan 9) Cagliari 0-4 Udinese (Dec 18) Juventus 1-1 Napoli (Jan 6) Udinese 4-0 Crotone (Dec 14) Juventus 2-0 Cagliari (Dec 21) Udinese 1-1 AC Milan (Dec 11) Bologna 0-2 Juventus (Dec 18) Empoli 3-1 Udinese (Dec 6)

Head-to-head