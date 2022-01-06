Juventus vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Juventus takes on Napoli in a huge game for both teams in Serie A.

Just two places separate the sides at the moment but defeat for either could be catastrophic when it comes to the title race as Juventus is currently 12 points off leader Inter and Napoli sits in third, seven points from the summit.

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juventus vs Napoli Date January 6, 2022 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Senko Defenders De Sciglio, De Ligt, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski Forwards Morata, Dybala, Kean

Juventus has plenty of problems in defence as Leonardo Bonucci misses out through injury while Giorgio Chiellini is isolating due to coronavirus.

Federico Chiesa is back in the squad, but there is no place for Kaio Jorge or Luca Pellegrini who both miss out through illness.

Alvaro Morata is expected to start up front despite reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Predicted Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Kean; Morata.

Position Napoli roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Marfella, Idasiak Defenders Di Lorenzo, Ghoulam, Jesus, Rrahmani, Zanoli, Costanzo, Spedalieri Midfielders Demme, Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski, Vergara Forwards Insigne, Mertens, Petagna, Politano

Napoli has a long list of coronavirus absentees, with Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Alex Meret, Mario Rui and Kevin Malcuit all out.

The Africa Cup of Nations means Napoli will also have to plan without Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre-Frank Anguissa as well as Adam Ounas for the next few weeks.

Dries Mertens is set to start up front alongside Lorenzo Insigne, who is taking in a long farewell ahead of a move to Toronto FC as a free agent.

Predicted Napoli starting XI: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens.

Last five results

Juventus results Napoli results Juventus 2-0 Cagliari (Dec 21) Napoli 0-1 Spezia (Dec 22) Bologna 0-2 Juventus (Dec 18) Milan 0-1 Napoli (Dec 19) Venezia 1-1 Juventus (Dec 11) Napoli 0-1 Empoli (Dec 12) Juventus 1-0 Malmo (Dec 8) Napoli 3-2 Leicester (Dec 9) Juventus 2-0 Genoa (Dec 5) Napoli 2-3 Atalanta (Dec 4)

Head-to-head