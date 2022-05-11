Juventus vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Juventus and Inter will square off for the chance to pick up silverware when the pair meet in a history-making Coppa Italia final encounter at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri looking to get their hands on the iconic prize.

It's the former Serie A kingpins against the side who deposed them at the summit last year - and could produce the first major triumph of the second Max Allegri era in Turin.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Juventus vs. Inter Date May 11, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Israel, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Zakaria, Malvano, Miretti Forwards Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala, Kean, Bernardeschi, Jorge, Chiesa, Ake

With victory over Fiorentina last month sealing passage through to the showpiece game, the Bianconeri will have a spot of revenge in mind after they were downed earlier this season in the Supercoppa by their rivals.

Max Allegri is looking to produce more silverware for the storied club - and it could well be a swansong game for several major players on the biggest stage, ahead of a busy off-season.

Predicted Juventus starting XI: Perin; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Morata; Vlahovic.

Position Inter roster Goalkeepers Handanovic, Cordaz, Rovida, Radu Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Gosens, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Cortinovis, Bastoni, Zanotti Midfielders Gagliardini, Vecino, Perisic, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Barella, Casadei, Brozovic, Sangalli Forwards Sanchez, Dzeko, Martinez, Correa, Curatolo, Caicedo

The Scudetto holders have their eyes on another prize, locked with bitter rivals AC Milan in a fight for the league title they won last season - but they will have to park that in the back of their minds for now.

They journey to Rome looking for their second honour of the season, after a Supercoppa triumph earlier in the campaign.

Predicted Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Correa, Martinez.

Last five results

Juventus results Inter results Genoa 2-1 Juventus (May 6) Inter 4-2 Empoli (May 6) Juventus 2-1 Venezia (May 1) Udinese 1-2 Inter (May 1) Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus (Apr 25) Bologna 2-1 Inter (Apr 27) Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina (Apr 20) Inter 3-1 Roma (Apr 23) Juventus 1-1 Bologna (Apr 16) Inter 3-0 Milan (Apr 19)

